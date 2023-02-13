Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BURN AFTER WATCHING

A List Of The Worst Super Bowl 57 Ads

Adwait
Adwait
A List Of The Worst Super Bowl 57 Ads
Some ads were so 2000 and late, while others have shady ties that you should know about.
· 1.6k reads

The Chief's won Super Bowl 57, where Rihanna was spectacular and pretty much stunned the world after a long absence from the stage. This year companies paid $7 million for 30-seconds of ad time. That's $23K per second and a 7.69 percent increase on last year's price.

We ranked the early ads and made a list of the ones that released during the game, so we naturally had to wrap everything up with the worst ads we saw aka the most annoying commercials.

A meta ad from Pepsi, RAM's tone-deaf marketing, Turbo Tax's blatant hypocrisy (don't say Americans aren't doing taxes when your company is being investigated for misleading ads about taxes) and far-right funded spots about Jesus were some of this year's worst picks.


Pepsi: 'Great Acting Or Great Taste?'


'He Gets Us'


Turbo Tax


Ram Trucks: 'Premature Electrification'


T-Mobile: 'New Year. New Neighbor'


With contributions from Annie Johnson and Jared Russo.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories