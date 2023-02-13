BURN AFTER WATCHING
A List Of The Worst Super Bowl 57 Ads
The Chief's won Super Bowl 57, where Rihanna was spectacular and pretty much stunned the world after a long absence from the stage. This year companies paid $7 million for 30-seconds of ad time. That's $23K per second and a 7.69 percent increase on last year's price.
We ranked the early ads and made a list of the ones that released during the game, so we naturally had to wrap everything up with the worst ads we saw aka the most annoying commercials.
A meta ad from Pepsi, RAM's tone-deaf marketing, Turbo Tax's blatant hypocrisy (don't say Americans aren't doing taxes when your company is being investigated for misleading ads about taxes) and far-right funded spots about Jesus were some of this year's worst picks.
Pepsi: 'Great Acting Or Great Taste?'
'He Gets Us'
Turbo Tax
Ram Trucks: 'Premature Electrification'
T-Mobile: 'New Year. New Neighbor'
With contributions from Annie Johnson and Jared Russo.