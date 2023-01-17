Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'CAUSE THAT WON'T FLY'

A Joke About Boy Bands Takes A Dark Turn

Adwait
Adwait
A Joke About Boy Bands Takes A Dark Turn
Comedian Mohanad Elshieky quips about America's pop music dominance, has no beef with One Direction and concludes that baby names in certain languages have a limit.
· 1.2k reads

In the first clip Elshieky shared, he makes an astute observation about the Arabic language and non-universality of baby names and in the second part, his joke about boy bands takes a dark turn.



Via Mohanad Elshieky.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories