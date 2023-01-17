'CAUSE THAT WON'T FLY'
A Joke About Boy Bands Takes A Dark Turn
In the first clip Elshieky shared, he makes an astute observation about the Arabic language and non-universality of baby names and in the second part, his joke about boy bands takes a dark turn.
a different joke from the same set since you enjoyed the first one pic.twitter.com/cB7KaRla0V— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 16, 2023
someone on TikTok accused me of stealing a stand up joke and when I asked them from who? they sent me a clip of someone doing the joke and that someone was me— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 16, 2023
