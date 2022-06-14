Popular
Your Kitchen Needs These Condiments

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Your Kitchen Needs These Condiments
Liven up your meals with these tasty sauces from all around the world.

It’s easy to get into the habit of cooking the same food most days, but a splash of something tasty or unusual can make all the difference to an otherwise boring meal. If your kitchen cupboard is in need of some new condiments, below are some yummy ingredients from around the world to put the fun back in your food.

Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha mayo

This slightly spicy mayonnaise works pretty much anywhere: stir-fries, noodles, burgers, sandwiches — even on pasta (I won’t tell anyone).



Nando’s Peri Peri Sauce

Nando's

You may have heard of the UK’s famed “Cheeky Nando’s”, but what makes the restaurant chain’s food so special is the wide range of spicy sauces it offers. Luckily for us all, they’re also available to buy in supermarkets and online — in huge bottles. From wraps to roast vegetables to chilli, use this stuff on and in anything, basically.



Kecap Manis

Kecap Manis

Kecap manis is a sweetened, syrupy soy sauce that originated in Indonesia. It’s a staple ingredient in Indonesian cuisine, and can be used to create many of the country’s most popular dishes (I’d recommend making nasi goreng).



Bai Shan Zu Mushroom Sauce

Bainshanzu

I LOVE this stuff. It’s salty, oily, spiced and full of meaty shiitake mushroom chunks, and instantly elevates any Asian meal I cook. It’s particularly tasty in fried rice dishes and ramen.



BBQ Sriracha

BBQ Sriracha

Imagine the rich spiciness of sriracha, but with a BBQ twist. I honestly can’t imagine a meal this wouldn’t improve.



Lao Gan Ma's Crispy Chili Oil

Chili oil

This spicy, tingly oil with crispy chili flakes has a multitude of uses. Mix it into noodle soups, use it as a dipping sauce, or drizzle it over dumplings for a tasty Sichuan kick.

