You're Going To Be Surprised How Much Pineapple Is In This Shirt

You're Going To Be Surprised How Much Pineapple Is In This Shirt
Sure, it just looks like a fun short sleeve button-up with pineapples on it, right? Wrong! It's also made with pineapple fiber that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Made from a combination of cotton (95%) and pineapple (5%), this shirt aims to help cut down on waste in the fruit business. The less we waste, the more sustainable production becomes.

Not only does it look nice, it's one heck of a conversation piece too.

