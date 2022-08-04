DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
You're Going To Be Surprised How Much Pineapple Is In This Shirt
Made from a combination of cotton (95%) and pineapple (5%), this shirt aims to help cut down on waste in the fruit business. The less we waste, the more sustainable production becomes.
Not only does it look nice, it's one heck of a conversation piece too.
