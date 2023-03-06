Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

What Would You Do With An Extra 12-Inch Screen?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
What Would You Do With An Extra 12-Inch Screen?
This Kickstarted 12.3-inch touchscreen allows you to get some extra real estate on your computer, or easily connects to gaming consoles while you're away from home.
· 226 reads

The DomyFan 12.3-inch touchscreen has a 1920x860 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, IPS display, built-in speakers, two USB-C ports, support for HDMI mini, VESA compatibility and an included stand.

If you can snag the early bird pricing, you'll only spend about $129 USD — 50 percent off the retail price. The current shipping schedule has April as the target, so there won't be a long wait for your new screen.



Also Consider: This Kickstarted Jacket Keeps You Dry And Warm Under Terrible Conditions

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories