What Would You Do With An Extra 12-Inch Screen?

The DomyFan 12.3-inch touchscreen has a 1920x860 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, IPS display, built-in speakers, two USB-C ports, support for HDMI mini, VESA compatibility and an included stand.

If you can snag the early bird pricing, you'll only spend about $129 USD — 50 percent off the retail price. The current shipping schedule has April as the target, so there won't be a long wait for your new screen.

