Grant Brunner
Weird Gifts For Valentine's Day
We're going off the beaten path of flowers and chocolate. Let's get a little weird this year.
You know we're not afraid to get weird, and that includes buying gifts for our partners. Things are about to get freaky, and not just in that way.


Eggplant Card

eggplant card

What good is a gift-giving event without a card, right? This eggplant-themed card is funny itself, but it's even better if the recipient doesn't even have an eggplant.


Bofa Candle

Bofa Candle

This gift is perfect because the name will get a laugh and maybe an eye-roll, but the actual candle itself is pretty nice! You get two scents in one, and there's nothing to complain about there.


Offensive Pens

Offensive Pens

We all love a nice pen, but what about a mean one instead? Make your special someone's office experience a whole lot better with pens that nobody will want to steal.


Face Blanket

Face Blanket

This customized blanket lets you cover the entire surface with faces. Should it be your face? Your partner's face? Heck, maybe you really want the face of Tommy Wiseau. It's up to you.


Succulent Pots

succulent pots

Succulents are the new pets, pets are the new children. Don't let the pots be boring though — the plants need an engaging environment.


'National Treasure' Mug

national treasure mug

This mug has a sweet and silly message to it, but the best part is that they won't even see Nic Cage's sultry visage until they pour in a hot liquid — it's temperature sensitive.


Romantic TP

love TP

You don't just love your partner's pretty face, you love everything about them — and that includes the butt.


