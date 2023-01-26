Weird Gifts For Valentine's Day

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

You know we're not afraid to get weird, and that includes buying gifts for our partners. Things are about to get freaky, and not just in that way.

What good is a gift-giving event without a card, right? This eggplant-themed card is funny itself, but it's even better if the recipient doesn't even have an eggplant.

This gift is perfect because the name will get a laugh and maybe an eye-roll, but the actual candle itself is pretty nice! You get two scents in one, and there's nothing to complain about there.

We all love a nice pen, but what about a mean one instead? Make your special someone's office experience a whole lot better with pens that nobody will want to steal.

This customized blanket lets you cover the entire surface with faces. Should it be your face? Your partner's face? Heck, maybe you really want the face of Tommy Wiseau. It's up to you.

Succulents are the new pets, pets are the new children. Don't let the pots be boring though — the plants need an engaging environment.

This mug has a sweet and silly message to it, but the best part is that they won't even see Nic Cage's sultry visage until they pour in a hot liquid — it's temperature sensitive.

You don't just love your partner's pretty face, you love everything about them — and that includes the butt.

