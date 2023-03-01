DIGG PICKS
We're Staying Cozy With This Unbelievably Soft Pullover Fleece
Even though spring is coming, mornings and nights are still going to be chilly for a long while. Thanks to this pullover fleece, we feel like we're wrapped in a blanket even when we're just walking to the coffee shop.
Wellen also uses this same kind of material in their fleece vest, so that's also a good option during the transitional spring months.
