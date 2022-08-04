We're Preparing For The Worst, Hoping For The Best

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Major floods, fires, hurricanes and the like are becoming more common these days, so we're trying to make smart decisions about what to put in our emergency bag. We're not prepping for the end of the world, but we want to be in the position to ride out a natural disaster if at all possible.

Below, you'll find actual items that we're putting in our bugout bag. And if you have any recommendations of your own, feel free to throw 'em in the comments below.

Let's start with the bag itself. Marchway makes an extremely well-liked waterproof bag that's actually designed to float in water. Sizes range from 5L to 40L, so you can customize it to fit your needs.

Safety

First Aid Kit

We get bumps, bruises and cuts doing our regular day-to-day activities, so imagine how much damage can get done during a chaotic emergency situation. Everyone should have a first aid kit in their bag, and it's worth stashing a few more throughout your home and vehicles.

Masks

Obviously, there are recent plague-related reasons why high quality masks are worth having, but they're good for particulates in the air in general. Wild fires are an increasing safety issue, so it's good to have some protection at the ready for your lungs.

Mylar Blankets

The blanket on your bed is lovely, but it's not particularly easy to haul around with you. Mylar blankets are significantly less cozy, but they'll keep you insulated when you really need it.

USB Flashlight

Humans are notoriously not great at seeing things in low-light situations, but that doesn't stop bad things from happening in the dark. Stay ready for anything with a bright flashlight that's easy to recharge.

Communications And Navigation

Solar-Powered Radio

Having access to the radio is important. Get weather info, instructions from local governments and signals from other people in trouble. This specific model also charges from a crank and the sun, so you won't run out of power for long.

Satellite Communications

There are plenty of reasons why cell coverage might not be great, so having a satellite backup is smart. This isn't perfect, but it is a decent way to send small bits of data to a friend elsewhere to let them know that you're okay.

Walkie Talkies

Staying in communication is important even when you can't easily use your phone. Everybody in your group needs a walkie talkie so they can signal for help.

Road Atlas

Need to hit the road on the double and cell coverage is bad? Having physical maps on hand will keep you headed in the right direction.

Compass

Moss grows on the something side of the tree, right? Ditch the ambiguous folk knowledge and let an actual compass orient you in the world.

Food And Water

LifeStraw Water Bottle

The vast majority of people live near water — it's kind of baked into every large human society. This water bottle has a built-in filter, so you can turn any ol' natural water supply into safe, drinkable water. Easy peasy — stay hydrated out there, folks.

Rations

Having a few days worth of rations on hand will keep you fed and energized through most emergencies we'd expect. If you just need the juice to get out of the way of a hurricane or fire, you can easily carry that number of calories in your bag.

Foraging Guide

If you're in need of a long-term food supply, things are more complicated. Do you know what is or isn't safe to eat in the wild? Probably not! We get our food from the grocery store, so we don't have a ton of experience foraging. Thankfully, plenty of regional guides exist to help you find food that won't make you puke your guts out.

Cleaning

Emergency Wipes

Without access to a shower for days on end, especially if you're spending time outdoors, you're gonna work up a funk. With just a little bit of water, these wipes can quickly get you clean.

Compact Toilet Paper

It's extremely easy to forget TP during an emergency, but you'll definitely need it. This is a nice, compact way to bring it along anywhere you end up going.

Manual Washing Machine

If you're going days or weeks without electricity, your clothes are going to start to stink. Thankfully, you can scrub them with this simple manual washing machine, and let them air dry.

Tools

Multitool

This isn't your normal pocket knife. Sure, it has blades, but it's also a hammer and an ax. Absolutely worth every ounce it adds to your pack.

Fire Starter

Being able to start a fire on demand comes in extremely handy when you don't have your normal conveniences. Plus, this tool is unlikely to start a fire by accident, or get damaged by nature.

Utility Spork

You don't strictly need utensils, but they're nice to have on hand. They don't take up much space, and it provides a bit of normality during a stressful situation.