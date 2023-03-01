Popular
We're Not Mowing Our Yard This Summer, So This Kickstarted Robot Better Get Ready

Designed with AI-driven real-time recognition, this robotic mower can tackle up to a half-acre while dodging obstacles.
RoboUp promises that the RTK+AI robot mower can intelligently explore your yard and detect boundaries and obstacles without setting up perimeter wires. No lengthy set-up process needed.

It can handle uneven terrain and steep slopes up to 45 degrees, and it'll even return itself for charging when the battery gets low. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty, so you'll have backup if something breaks unexpectedly.

If you're lucky enough to grab the early bird pricing, you can get yours for as little as $1,279 — about 48 percent off the MSRP. Shipping is currently scheduled for April of this year, so most folks should be covered before their grass starts going wild for the summer.



