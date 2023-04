The folks at Session Goods make delightful minimalist one-hitters, larger pipes, ash trays and stash tubes. They're all classy vessels, and the most expensive one is just $58 — nothing bougie or out of control.

We know many stoners prefer to go the "Rick and Morty" bong route and cannabis leaves everywhere, but we're a bit more chill about it.

