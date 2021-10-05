For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via teepublic.sjv.io

Spooky season is here, and that's as good of a reason as any to own this "Creepshow" hoodie. It's staying on through Groundhog's Day too.
We're All Scared Now At Creepshow

Additional Thoughts

Available in five different hoodie cuts, loads of colors and sizes going up to 5XL. And if you're not happy with the finished product, TeePublic will fix it at no additional cost with their "Holy Shirt" guarantee.

We also think this design works well on a mask, so consider trying one of those on for size.

Additional submission from Grant Brunner: