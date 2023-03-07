Popular
We Could Wear This Polo Three Days Straight Without Getting Funky
Made with naturally odor-resistant merino wool, this high-end polo helps you regulate your temperature for better comfort all around.
Obviously, we don't recommend wearing most shirts multiple days without a wash, but the 72-hour merino polo from Proof is made to have your back when you're not able to get to a washer. If you're doing any kind of lengthy multi-day trips, you'll be very happy you chose this polo.

Transcontinental flights, long road trips, low-weight camping trips would all benefit from some merino wool shirts. And while each one of these polos sells for $88, you can grab two for just $140.

