Watch Your Favorite Shows On Hulu Starting For Just $7.99 Per Month

While many streaming services have exclusive shows that we want to watch, Hulu is the only service we really couldn't go without. The back catalog alone is worth the investment. "King Of The Hill," "Schitt's Creek," "Futurama" and countless "comfort food" shows make Hulu a must-have.

If you're okay with ads, you can stream your faves for just $7.99 per month. If you want to go ad-free, that tier will cost you $14.99. Considering that we could subsist just watching Hulu shows, that's a reasonable price.

Also Consider: Best PS5 Games To Justify The Upgrade