DIGG PICKS
Want To Try Your Hand At Making Your Own Beer? Now's The Time
Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn
The LedeDIY beer is surprisingly easy — you just need to right equipment and some patience. From bottles to yeast, this kit includes everything necessary for you to thoroughly impress your friends with the most craft of beers.
Key Details
- Includes everything needed to create a gallon of your very own beer
- This system doesn't need a siphon, so it's easier than you might think
- It only takes about a month and a half before your first batch is ready to try