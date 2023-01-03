Trying Veganuary? You’ll Want To Buy These

Being vegan is now easier than ever, but if you’re attempting Veganuary for the first time, it can’t hurt to get some pointers from a veteran of veganism (me). Below is a selection of essential ingredients, tasty snacks and helpful reading to see you through your plant-based January — and hopefully beyond!

Written by the Veganuary people themselves, this book explains the whys and hows of veganism; the reasons to go plant-based, tips for identifying vegan foods, and how to navigate being vegan in a very meaty world. Vegan life doesn’t have to be difficult — and with this guide, it won’t be.

Nutritional yeast (also known as “nooch”) is a vegan staple. These flakes are basically magic; anything you sprinkle them on becomes wonderfully cheesy. Add them to pasta sauces, soups, and pretty much any savory meal for lovely depth and flavor.

If you’re a fan of jerky, you’ll be glad to know that being vegan doesn’t mean living without it. This teriyaki-flavored vegan jerky is the perfect meaty snack, minus the animal.

Tahini is a vegan must-have. This smooth, rich sesame paste is perfect for any dish where creaminess is the goal; think hummus, pasta sauces, salad dressings and even desserts.

When it comes to making nutritious, satisfying vegan meals, it can be tricky to know where to start. Luckily, this cookbook is chock-full of super easy recipes — from banana bread cookies to cauliflower wings, PlantYou has got you covered.

Seitan is just one of many forms of vegan meat alternative, and the texture can be impressively realistic. These organic seitan pieces, marinated in a ginger and soya sauce, are perfect for stir-fries and wraps.

People tend to think of vegans as little more than boring salad-eaters, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. In the year 2023, there are more vegan treats and plant-based goodies than ever, and no vegan need ever go without chocolate. This Theo mint chocolate, for example, is 70 percent cocoa and 100 percent yum.

One of the best (and easiest) vegan dinner-time meals is curry — and with S&B’s Golden Curry sauce mix, it literally couldn’t be easier. Just add water, vegetables and tofu and cook for a good, hearty Japanese curry.





Silken tofu is perfect for traditional Chinese dishes like mapo tofu — but it also has some pretty surprising uses, like cheesecake or creamy dips.

If you’re missing your Nutella this January, don’t despair: Rigoni’s hazelnut and cocoa spread is the perfect dairy-free dupe (and might even be better).

Everyone — vegans included — likes mac and cheese. And luckily for vegans, alternative pasta company Banza has created a plant-based version, using chickpea pasta and a rich, dairy-free sauce that may well rival the real thing.

Whether it’s for cereal or coffee, every good vegan needs a good dairy alternative. This oat milk by Califia Farms is barista-standard; I promise you won’t miss the cow stuff one bit.

