Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Try YouTube TV Free For Two Weeks

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Try YouTube TV Free For Two Weeks
New users can enjoy over a hundred live television channels streaming on YouTube TV for two weeks at now cost.
· 274 reads

YouTube TV offers local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX while also supporting beloved traditional cable channels like ESPN, Comedy Central, Food Network and dozens more.

For a limited time, you can get your first three months for just $54.99, and a monthly charge of $64.99 after that. Considering how expensive many cable packages are, this is a very strong alternative.

Also Consider: Watch Your Favorite Shows On Hulu Starting For Just $7.99 Per Month

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories