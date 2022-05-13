Try The Hot Sauces Featured On 'Hot Ones' That'll Make DJ Khaled Reach For An Antacid

For fans of First We Feast's "Hot Ones," a jar of some of the eye-popping hot sauces featured on the wildly popular YouTube show makes the perfect dressing for your chicken wings or vegetarian fare. Don't forget to bring the milk!

1,800 Scoville units 🔥

Described as the "lead-off sauce" for Hot Ones, the "Classic Hot Sauce" is the perfect condiment to put on everything.

Satisfied customer J. Bellis says, "Flavor is excellent, not too spicy, not too vinegary."

36,000 Scoville units 🔥 🔥

Los Calientes is described by the show as the "perfect sweet spot between maximum flavor and pleasing heat."

Considered a fan favorite, satisfied customer Kent says, "Watching Hot Ones I would always see people enjoy this sauce the most, and now I see why."

135,600 Scoville units 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

While not the hottest sauce featured on the show, the Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce always evokes the most memorable responses from the celebrity guests.

Hot Ones describes Da Bomb Beyond Hot Sauce as a "pure Habanero Pepper enhanced with Habanero infused flavor that creates a sauce wicked beyond belief."

2,000,000+ Scoville units 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

The Last Dab is the final boss hot sauce on the show that threatens to destroy your tongue. If you want a challenge, this promises to take your spicy chicken wings to the next level.

Satisfied customer JLPP says, "Nice flavor, but still this has a ton of heat. Not for the squeamish."

If you enjoy Hot Ones hot sauces, why not make a game of it with your friends?

Described by First We Feast as "the perfect gift for those who are looking to heat up game night."

If you want to completely break the bank on Hot Ones sauces, Heatonist sells the ultimate Hot Ones hot sauce lineup gift pack, of the 10 hot sauces from "Hot Ones" Season 17, which they promise will be the "most flavorful and full-on fiery lineup of hot sauces yet."