Thoughtful Valentine's Gifts For Lazy People

Grant Brunner
Thoughtful Valentine's Gifts For Lazy People
Give your partner the gift of slacking off with these Valentine's Day presents.
Listen, none of this comes from a judgmental perspective. We're extremely lazy ourselves, so believe us when we say "Lazy gifts are good." So if you want to give your loved one a bit of a break this year, consider picking up these items before Valentine's Day arrives.


Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Sweeping and vacuuming is a huge hassle and we never want to do it. If someone bought us a Roomba, we'd have undying affection for them, truth be told.


Delivery Gift Cards

Delivery Gift Cards

Cooking, while an undeniably wonderful skill, is a pain in the butt. Sometimes we just want to order out, and having DoorDash or UberEats gift cards is lovely.


Smart Plugs

Smart Plug

Who wants to get up to turn on and off the lights? These smart plugs integrate with Alexa and Google Home to make the lights controlled by voice.


Automatic Pet Feeder

Automatic Pet Feeder

Pets get very huffy and loud when breakfast isn't served on time. Let your partner get some extra rest by keeping the small beasts at bay.


Lazy Readers Glasses

Lazy Readers Glasses

We want to read a book and doomscroll well into the night, but staying upright sucks. These glasses make reading in bed a whole lot easier.


