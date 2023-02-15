Popular
This Titanium Carabiner Is Canada's Pride

Grant Brunner

This Titanium Carabiner Is Canada's Pride
Sturdy, versatile and beautiful, we'd be happy to rock this sleek carabiner from the great white north.
We don't want to buy a piece of equipment just because it looks cool — it needs to serve a function as well. Pichi Design's Kootenay titanium carabiner offers a partitioned design to keep your must-have items ready to access at any moment while offering a unique look we'd love to incorporate into aesthetic. And with the back clip, it stores just about anywhere.

With early bird pricing, you can snag one of these gorgeous carabiners for about $55 USD. Plus, the predicted delivery window is in April, so it should be ready to rock as the world begins to thaw for spring.

