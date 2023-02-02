Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

This Successful Kickstarter Delivers More Secure Bags For Travelers

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This Successful Kickstarter Delivers More Secure Bags For Travelers
Benefit from hidden pockets, anti-cut material, RFID-blocking and more built into a backpack or sling.
· 341 reads

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Over at Kickstarter, the SnapPack has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from folks like you and me who hate worrying about theft while traveling.

During the early bird pricing, the SnapSling will cost $69 (nice), the SnapPack will cost $109 and the bundle together will cost $169. Those are all scheduled to be delivered in April, but you can pay a premium for priority shipping in March.

Also Consider: We Have One Rule: Don't F— Up The Table

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories