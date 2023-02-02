This Successful Kickstarter Delivers More Secure Bags For Travelers

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Over at Kickstarter, the SnapPack has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from folks like you and me who hate worrying about theft while traveling.

During the early bird pricing, the SnapSling will cost $69 (nice), the SnapPack will cost $109 and the bundle together will cost $169. Those are all scheduled to be delivered in April, but you can pay a premium for priority shipping in March.

Also Consider: We Have One Rule: Don't F— Up The Table