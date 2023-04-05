Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

Ending Soon: This Sleep Mat Gives You A Sound Wave Massage For A Good Night's Sleep

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Ending Soon: This Sleep Mat Gives You A Sound Wave Massage For A Good Night's Sleep
This mat is made to help you fall asleep in bed, relax on the couch and even augment your meditation.
·
·
·

Lots of us struggle to get high quality sleep, or even to fall asleep reliably. The Mindlax sleeping mat is made to help you fully relax, and hopefully catch some Zs at night.

If you're lucky enough to grab the lowest Kickstarter pricing, you can get the MindLax sleeping mat for just $199 — 50% off. It'll ship anywhere in the world, and the current delivery estimate is for May.



Also Consider: This Baby Yoda Lego Set Soothes Our Souls

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories