This Premium Leather Backpack Has Raised Over $400K On Kickstarter

This Premium Leather Backpack Has Raised Over $400K On Kickstarter
This 22-liter backpack looks pretty impressive. It's expandable, water-resistant and self-standing — not bad.
The Evolutionary Backpack weighs in at about three pounds, and offers 16 liters of space when it's unexpanded. Transform it, and it'll go all the way to 22 liters. Plus, it has a dedicated secure compartment that will fit laptops up to 16 inches.

If you can grab the super early bird price, you'll only have to pay $169 — 39 percent off the retail pricing. It's on track to deliver in May, and it'll ship anywhere.



