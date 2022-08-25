This Portable Tire Inflator Has Raised Big Bucks On Kickstarter

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Don't get stuck with an under-inflated tire, let the One Pro Portable Tire Inflator be your backup in a pinch. After all, we've had terrible luck with publicly accessible pumps.

The early bird pricing starts at $99 for the non-pro model, and $149 for the beefier model. And if you're buying multiples for sale or gifts, there are bulk discounts too.

Also Consider: Essential Carry Kits That Will Actually Fit In Your Bag