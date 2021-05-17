Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Keep this tiny crowdfunded pen with you, and it might just be the last one you'll ever buy.

This extremely clever project has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding on a simple promise: Solid ink won't run out. While the ForverPen isn't *literally* endless, it isn't going to run out for an absurdly long time. It still obeys the laws of physics, sadly.

  • Made from a solid silver composite, the ink lasts for a long, long time — no refills needed
  • Designed to be so small that it fits comfortably on your keychain
  • Sold through IndieGoGo InDemand, so you can still get one now that the crowdfunding campaign is over