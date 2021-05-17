DIGG PICKS
This Pen Won't Run Out Of Ink
Submitted by Grant Brunner via pen.kckb.st
The LedeThis extremely clever project has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding on a simple promise: Solid ink won't run out. While the ForverPen isn't *literally* endless, it isn't going to run out for an absurdly long time. It still obeys the laws of physics, sadly.
Key Details
- Made from a solid silver composite, the ink lasts for a long, long time — no refills needed
- Designed to be so small that it fits comfortably on your keychain
- Sold through IndieGoGo InDemand, so you can still get one now that the crowdfunding campaign is over