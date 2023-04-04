Popular
This Kickstarter Project Aims To Help Correct Your Posture

Grant Brunner
This Kickstarter Project Aims To Help Correct Your Posture
Not happy with your posture? The Back Transformer can help you build back strength when you wear it just an hour a day.

Lots of us wish we could stand up straight or sit without slouching. If you count yourself among that group, the Back Transformer is worth considering to alter your posture.

The MSRP for the Back Transformer is $149, but early bird pricing drops it down to just $99. It'll ship anywhere in the world, and the expected delivery window is now in September of this year.



