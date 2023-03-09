This Kickstarter Just Made Jars A Whole Lot Better

Not only will the Flexi Jar keep your food fresh longer by keeping the air out, it allows you to fit more stuff on the shelves if the jars aren't filled to max capacity. Plus, it can help you cut down on your single-use plastic bags.

Grab a set of six for just $69 (three small, two medium and one large), and expect them to show up around July of this year. Better yet, they ship anywhere in the world.

