This Kickstarter Just Made Jars A Whole Lot Better

We already use jars for food and drinks, but the Flexi Jar adds one big improvement: It squeezes out all the air.
Not only will the Flexi Jar keep your food fresh longer by keeping the air out, it allows you to fit more stuff on the shelves if the jars aren't filled to max capacity. Plus, it can help you cut down on your single-use plastic bags.

Grab a set of six for just $69 (three small, two medium and one large), and expect them to show up around July of this year. Better yet, they ship anywhere in the world.



