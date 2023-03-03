This Kickstarted Jacket Keeps You Dry And Warm Under Terrible Conditions

What really appeals to us about TheHood tactical jacket is how sleek and normal it appears while using high-end materials and clever design tricks to disperse water quickly, utilize far infrared to keep you warm and keep your entire upper body dry.

The early bird pricing has a cost as low as $95, but the sticker price will be $139 on launch, so that's worth keeping in mind. Estimate delivery is scheduled for June, and it'll ship anywhere in the world.

Also Consider: Retro '80s Gifts That Won't Make Us Think Of The Cold War