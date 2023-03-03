DIGG PICKS
This Kickstarted Jacket Keeps You Dry And Warm Under Terrible Conditions
What really appeals to us about TheHood tactical jacket is how sleek and normal it appears while using high-end materials and clever design tricks to disperse water quickly, utilize far infrared to keep you warm and keep your entire upper body dry.
The early bird pricing has a cost as low as $95, but the sticker price will be $139 on launch, so that's worth keeping in mind. Estimate delivery is scheduled for June, and it'll ship anywhere in the world.
Also Consider: Retro '80s Gifts That Won't Make Us Think Of The Cold War