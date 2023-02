Electric toothbrushes are great — we already use them daily, but this successful Kickstarter project aims to make brushing even more effective with coverage from three sides.

If you can grab the early bird pricing, you can get one of the Heisr toothbrushes for between $120 and $129 USD. And the best part? The estimated delivery starts as early as next month.

Also Consider: Start Your Journey To A Smile You Love For Ten Bucks