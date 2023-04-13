This Crowdfunded eBike Can Go 225 Miles On A Single Charge

The folks at Fuell are offering two models: Flluid 2 and Flluid 3. The Flluid 3 has a step-through design and a 1,000W battery with a range up to 110 miles and a sticker price of $5,495. The beefier Flluid 2 has a double-battery construction to reach 2,000W for an ultra-long range of 225 miles on a single charge for a $5,995 MSRP.

You can save around 30 percent off on either model when you buy through IndieGoGo, and there is even an installment plan available to lessen the up-front burden. They're both expected to ship this July, and will deliver just about anywhere.

