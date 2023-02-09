Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

This Chair-Beanbag Hybrid Looks So Relaxing

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This Chair-Beanbag Hybrid Looks So Relaxing
Spin it around into different configurations to enjoy a variety of postures depending on your task.
· 306 reads

We love beanbags, but having the option for more structure sounds pretty handy. Vear's Revolve Chair flips between three different positions letting you adjust your level of chill as you see fit.

If you're lucky enough to snag super early bird pricing, you'll be paying just $199 — a full hundred bucks off the sticker price. They're estimating delivery this June, so you're only waiting a few months.

Also Consider: We Love 'Zelda' So Much That We Need To Cuddle This Korok

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories