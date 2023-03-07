This Carbon Fiber Tripod Has Raised Over $600,000 On Kickstarter

The Theta tripod weighs under three pounds, packs up to under 18 inches long, and deploys in just ten seconds. It offers auto-leveling, so you'll be able to get a great shot even on uneven terrain.

With early bird pricing in effect, you can grab a Theta tripod for just $349 — 42 percent off the MSRP. And if you need a taller tripod with a larger weight limit, the Theta Max is just $399 (when discounted during crowd funding).

Either option is currently scheduled for delivering in June of this year, and they'll ship worldwide.

Also Consider: What Would You Do With An Extra 12-Inch Screen?