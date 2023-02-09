Popular
These Tees Have The Coolest Cats

Grant Brunner
We love cats, and we're going to make that your problem.
· 679 reads

The Digg team spends a lot of time thinking about cats — maybe too much time. We play with our cats throughout the day, post pictures in Slack and sometimes even commission artwork. We're not foolin' around.

Believe us when we say that we absolutely adore these cat t-shirts, and they're going to make their way into our weekly rotation in short order.


The Ol' Razzle Dazzle T-Shirt

razzle dazzle

Cats form some of the most ridiculous positions imaginable, and this one with a leg raised to the sky is among the funniest. We insist on leaning into the absurdity of cat ownership.


Get in Loser, We're Getting Tacos T-Shirt

get in loser

"Mean Girls," memes, cats and tacos — all things that we have a passion for. This delivers the summary of our personality with aplomb.


Spooky Lockdown Cat T-Shirt

what knife cat

Cats are creepy little fellas who would probably do violence if given the opportunity. It's authentic to who they are, and we don't want to dull their sparkle.


Rock Paper Scissors T-Shirt

rock paper scissors

There are many cute parts of cats, but their little feet are among their most admirable physical traits. Even when their claws come out, it's pretty freakin' adorable.


House Cat T-Shirt

dj cat

Party cat is in the house tonight. We can't take our cats out on the town with us, but we do like to imagine them living interesting double lives as a part-time DJ.


Also Consider: This Shirt Epitomizes Our Entire Existence

