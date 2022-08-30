These T-Shirts Are A Whole Mood

Things have been weird lately — everybody's in a bit of a funk. We're not sure about you, but we like our outside to match our insides whenever possible.

When life is tough, but not that tough, we feel a bit like this unicorn. We'll probably need some time spent draped over the couch, but we'll recover.

However, sometimes things are more than a little screwed up, and we find kinship with the screaming possum. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!

Once we've moved from the raw shock of the situation, the nihilism and junk food really start to kick in. Who wants curly fries and sadness?

Hey, you! We have a message for you, and it involves a little bird and a well known travel host and chef.

If we can't improve our situation, at least some humor will lighten the mood, right? RIGHT?!

