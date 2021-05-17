DIGG PICKS
These Handmade Leather Slip-Ons Are Perfect Beachwear
Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn
The LedeCreated using a traditional weaving technique, it's hard to beat the visual appeal of these gorgeous slip-ons from Mohinders. But just as important, the durability of this water buffalo leather is top-notch. These babies are made to be worn.
Key Details
- The leather ends up molding to the shape of your foot — personalizing the fit over time
- Made from high quality water buffalo leather, goat leather and natural crepe rubber
- Handmade by skilled artisans who are paid fairly for their work