DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn

Now that we're vax'd up, we plan on spending our weekends kicking it at the beach. These lovely slip-ons are handmade in India with comfort and durability in mind.

The Lede

Created using a traditional weaving technique, it's hard to beat the visual appeal of these gorgeous slip-ons from Mohinders. But just as important, the durability of this water buffalo leather is top-notch. These babies are made to be worn.

Key Details

  • The leather ends up molding to the shape of your foot — personalizing the fit over time
  • Made from high quality water buffalo leather, goat leather and natural crepe rubber
  • Handmade by skilled artisans who are paid fairly for their work