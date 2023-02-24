Popular
The 'Ultimate Aerogel Sleeping Bag' Can Help You Survive Extreme Cold

Grant Brunner
The 'Ultimate Aerogel Sleeping Bag' Can Help You Survive Extreme Cold
Made to handle wild temperatures as low as negative 40 degrees, this sleeping bag uses aerogel for insulation that's difficult to beat.
While we absolutely don't recommend sleeping in extreme weather if you can help it, the folks at Biigloo are running a very successful Kickstarter to keep you safe in absurdly cold environments.

If you snag one of these sleeping bags during the early bird period, you can save 80 bucks off the retail pricing. It'll only cost about $189 USD, and it begins shipping in March of this year. Barely any waiting needed.

