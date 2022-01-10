DIGG PICKS
The Only Cardigan We Need
Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn
The Lede
Made with 80 percent merino wool, this best-selling cardigan from Flint and Tinder is soft, temperature regulating and the opposite of itchy.
Key Details
- The list price of this cardigan meets the threshold for free shipping in the US
- Available in sizes from S to XXL
- Created with longevity in mind so you can break out this classic every winter
Additional submission from Grant Brunner:
Drifting: Why We Love To Drive Sideways In Video Games
Drifting is cool, that's just a fact, but why is it so perfect for video games? Join us on a winding journey though the history and physics of drifting, and why it's only sometimes realistic in games.
