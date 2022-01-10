Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn

The Only Cardigan We Need
Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors.

The Lede

Made with 80 percent merino wool, this best-selling cardigan from Flint and Tinder is soft, temperature regulating and the opposite of itchy.

Key Details

  • The list price of this cardigan meets the threshold for free shipping in the US
  • Available in sizes from S to XXL
  • Created with longevity in mind so you can break out this classic every winter

Comments

Additional submission from Grant Brunner: