Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

The Hypershell Exoskeleton Has Raised About A Million Dollars On Kickstarter

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
The Hypershell Exoskeleton Has Raised About A Million Dollars On Kickstarter
This AI-driven exoskeleton can help offset up to about 66 pounds of gear. Keep your outdoor adventures going longer with some extra support.
· 234 reads

Need some extra stamina for strenuous hikes? The Hypershell exoskeleton provides about one horsepower to help you get further with less effort. A whopping 100Wh battery system with kinetic energy recovery is there to help power your exploration.

If you can snag early bird pricing, you'll only have to pay about $299 USD — half the retail price. September 2023 is the current shipping estimate, and it'll deliver anywhere in the world.



Also Consider: Inspired By '60s-Era T-Shirts, This Slub Pocket Tee Reaches For Perfection

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories