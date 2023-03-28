The Hypershell Exoskeleton Has Raised About A Million Dollars On Kickstarter

Need some extra stamina for strenuous hikes? The Hypershell exoskeleton provides about one horsepower to help you get further with less effort. A whopping 100Wh battery system with kinetic energy recovery is there to help power your exploration.

If you can snag early bird pricing, you'll only have to pay about $299 USD — half the retail price. September 2023 is the current shipping estimate, and it'll deliver anywhere in the world.

