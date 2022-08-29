Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

The Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Is Restocked For Fall

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 874 reads
The Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Is Restocked For Fall
Huckberry's best-selling jacket is our go-to garb for when the mornings and nights start to get cool.

If we could only have a single jacket, it'd be Huckberry's waxed trucket jacket. It keeps you dry when the weather's nasty, it looks better as it ages and it's made to last.

Heck, even maintaining it is simple. Below, you'll see a video on how to re-wax, but you won't need to worry about that for a long time. Just be prepared for your jacket to last and last.

Also Consider: Huckberry Is Our One-Stop Shop For Fall Wardrobe

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.