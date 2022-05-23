The Essential Tools You Need To Keep Your Plants Happy

Whether you’re a new plant person or a seasoned one, you need the right tools to keep your plants happy and healthy. By and large, many indoor plants don’t need a whole lot of complicated care, but there are a few non-negotiables: the right light, water and a little bit of physical tending-to.

Plus, it’s not all about the plants’ lives: you have plants to keep you happy and healthy. So here are some tools that will make your life easier — and, if you want, things that’ll make your home prettier, too.

The basics don’t have to be boring. The long gooseneck spout makes it easy to reach plants that are higher up or just thickly leafy, and gives you better precision so you can water your plants and not the floor.

Though the above watering can is my personal preference because it’s so gorgeous, It’s hard to beat simple. This watering can comes with a detachable shower head so you can do what’s best for your plants, and it’s light and pleasant to use — and it looks pretty nice, too.

If you want to pair a shiny metal watering can with a matching mister, these are beautiful and, with their press-down function, honestly a delight to use.

A spray bottle may seem simple, but when you’re buying them you never know if you’re going to end up with one that’s leaky or that sprays too powerfully. This one’s well-reviewed, reliable and cheap — stock up on a bunch so you have ‘em handy for your plants and anything else you might want to use them for.

Most indoor plant owners won’t need to get too complicated in terms of tools. This set is all you really need, with wooden handles that feel good to use and no-rust stainless steel.

If you don’t need other tools, this pair of pruning shears is as reliable as they come. They’re precise, easy to clean and waterproof.

You don’t need to muck up your own towels or make a mess in your home: get yourself a trusty potting mat to do your fertilizing and repotting. It’s a little over 2’x2’ — perfect for houseplants, even ones a little on the larger side.

There’s no shame in calling on a little help for your plants, especially ones in need. People swear by this particular product — if you’ve got an ailing plant, this plant food (plus the right sunlight and water, of course) will perk it right up and jumpstart its growth. You can apply it to the soil (it comes in a little shaker) or even mix it into the water in your watering can.