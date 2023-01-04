DIGG PICKS
The Best T-Shirts Of 2022
We thoroughly enjoy most of the top tees of 2022. Some are funny, some are cute and every sale benefits independent artists. What's not to like?
Electricity Kills Tee
Look, it's well-known information, but it's important. Electricity will definitely kill you under the right circumstances, so don't mess around, kids.
Stay Positive Tee
Even as some ominous music begins to play, we must all keep our spirits high. What's that in the water? Don't worry about it.
Volume Tee
We have but one single question: Turn down for what? There's no reason to ever move the knob to the left as far as we're concerned.
Jerks Tee
It's no jerk store, but this tee really sets the tone right out of the gate. There's going to be some hostility.
Rainbow Cats Tee
This isn't cheeky or silly at all — it's just a darn cute t-shirt with some kitties on it. We digg it, pal.
