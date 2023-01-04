The Best T-Shirts Of 2022

We thoroughly enjoy most of the top tees of 2022. Some are funny, some are cute and every sale benefits independent artists. What's not to like?

Look, it's well-known information, but it's important. Electricity will definitely kill you under the right circumstances, so don't mess around, kids.

Even as some ominous music begins to play, we must all keep our spirits high. What's that in the water? Don't worry about it.

We have but one single question: Turn down for what? There's no reason to ever move the knob to the left as far as we're concerned.

It's no jerk store, but this tee really sets the tone right out of the gate. There's going to be some hostility.

This isn't cheeky or silly at all — it's just a darn cute t-shirt with some kitties on it. We digg it, pal.

