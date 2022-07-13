The Best Prime Day 2022 Picks Chosen By You

We're not the only ones on the hunt for good deals, our dear readers are looking to save big during Prime Day, and we've taken notice. Here are the most-purchased items by you — the Digg audience.

Staying hydrated while camping or during an emergency is extremely important. Take this personal water filter with you, and turn any water into safe water.

There are many excellent earphones on sale, but it's hard to beat the classics, right? Digg readers love the AirPods Pro, and who are we to argue?

When Amazon's smart speakers are discounted this heavily, folks really want to stock up for each and every room. Alexa, order more!

This affordable little HDMI stick gives you access to the most popular streaming services in the country, and it's a perfect fit for a bedroom or den television.

Keep a close eye on what's going on in your home. If you have pets or a snoopy roommate, the Blink Mini empowers you with knowledge.

Digg readers, much like us, are tired of doing their chores. We're all in favor of making the robots clean up for once.

Everybody wants to know more about what makes them who they are. 23andMe gives you insight into your genetics, and might even help you find a long-lost relative.

Grilling out this summer? Digg readers sure are. Stay safe out there, and never serve undercooked meat.

