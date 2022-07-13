Popular
The Best Prime Day 2022 Picks Chosen By You

Grant Brunner
The Best Prime Day 2022 Picks Chosen By You
We've dug through all of the top Prime Day purchases from Digg readers like you, and these are the very best.

We're not the only ones on the hunt for good deals, our dear readers are looking to save big during Prime Day, and we've taken notice. Here are the most-purchased items by you — the Digg audience.

For more of our top picks for Prime Day, check out our Prime Day Hub.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw

Staying hydrated while camping or during an emergency is extremely important. Take this personal water filter with you, and turn any water into safe water.


AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

There are many excellent earphones on sale, but it's hard to beat the classics, right? Digg readers love the AirPods Pro, and who are we to argue?


Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot

When Amazon's smart speakers are discounted this heavily, folks really want to stock up for each and every room. Alexa, order more!


Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick

This affordable little HDMI stick gives you access to the most popular streaming services in the country, and it's a perfect fit for a bedroom or den television.


Blink Mini

Blink Mini

Keep a close eye on what's going on in your home. If you have pets or a snoopy roommate, the Blink Mini empowers you with knowledge.


Roomba i7+ Robotic Vacuum

Roomba

Digg readers, much like us, are tired of doing their chores. We're all in favor of making the robots clean up for once.


23andMe DNA Kit

23andMe

Everybody wants to know more about what makes them who they are. 23andMe gives you insight into your genetics, and might even help you find a long-lost relative.


ThermoPro Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro

Grilling out this summer? Digg readers sure are. Stay safe out there, and never serve undercooked meat.


Want more Prime Day deals? We've got you covered.

