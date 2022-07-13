The Best PC And Gaming Deals On Prime Day

If you can get to any of these deals below before they run out of inventory, or before the end of Prime Day, then congrats, you're reading this article at the exact right time and are about to get bananas deals on lots of games and peripherals for your PlayStation, Switch and PC.

Before this OIVO headset, the best way to experience Nintendo Switch games in virtual reality was using...cardboard. But you don't have to settle for that anymore, because this headset is 63% off, and is currently less than $15.

Noise cancelling? Check. Built in microphone? Check. Omnidirectional and detachable? Check. Works with all the major consoles and PC? Of course. What else is there to say? This is $11, down 67% from its original price.

Everything about the above earbuds is the same for these over the ear headphones, minus the detachable part. Purely for your own preference, you can snag these to your collection for 72% off the asking price; act fast.

The biggest game discounted on Prime Day is "Far Cry 6" for the PlayStation 4 and 5. If you missed out on this one, which stars Giancarlo Esposito as the big bad, you can get it for $12.99 today instead of paying full price tomorrow.

Split your HDMI cables into different sources with ease (and on the cheap). It outputs 4K @ 30Hz and supports all the typical Dolby audio you would come to expect. Use it to game or binge TV on a Roku, it all works seamlessly and for less than $12.

Wireless. Colorful. Built in rechargeable battery. Bluetooth. Winning at "Counter-Strike" has never been so easy or so good looking. This works with all major operating systems for desktop and for both iOS and Android tablets that support it. This one is crazy cheap right now, go go go.

Joycons are unreliable and too small for a lot of people. If you need a back-up pair, a second pair, or your main ones got drift in the analog sticks, then getting a significant discount on new joycons is the best way to keep playing "Animal Crossing" without missing a beat. Nintendo's joycons are super expensive, and these are less than $20.

Maybe it's just me, but I love a futuristic looking device. This is a mix of a computer's brain and lightning, the aesthetic on this mouse, and it comes with all the extra buttons you would need. But the look on this thing is so sick, and it's less than $8.

