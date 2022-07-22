Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

The Best Nostalgic T-Shirts

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 794 reads
The Best Nostalgic T-Shirts
Our current moment isn't particularly great, so let's remember some better times!

TeePublic has a wealth of beautiful (and funny) t-shirt designs created by indie artists. We're feeling pretty nostalgic these days, so we picked out some of our absolute favorite throwback tees from their collection for you (and our closet).

Captain Planet Tee

Captain Planet Tee

Ah, the 90s — back when we were worried about six-pack rings and acid rain. If only the world had listened to this blue-mulleted super hero.


Golden Girls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tee

Golden Girls TMNT Mash-Up Tee

Golden girls? Check. Mutant turtles? Check. This t-shirt has everything anyone can want. No more questions — we're buying it right now.


Banana Split Tee

Banana Splits Tee

Whether you were around for the original run or watched the re-runs on cable, the vibes of the Banana Splits continue to be immaculate.


Dr. Teeth Tee

Dr. Teeth Tee

Who on this earth doesn't love the Muppets? In particular, the Electric Mayhem are everything we want to be. Chill (mostly), talented and cute as a button.


Martin Tee

Martin Tee

The show was a staple of our childhoods, and that theme song? Unbeatable. We'd proudly wear a "Martin" tee any day of the week.

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.