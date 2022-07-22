The Best Nostalgic T-Shirts

TeePublic has a wealth of beautiful (and funny) t-shirt designs created by indie artists. We're feeling pretty nostalgic these days, so we picked out some of our absolute favorite throwback tees from their collection for you (and our closet).

Ah, the 90s — back when we were worried about six-pack rings and acid rain. If only the world had listened to this blue-mulleted super hero.

Golden girls? Check. Mutant turtles? Check. This t-shirt has everything anyone can want. No more questions — we're buying it right now.

Whether you were around for the original run or watched the re-runs on cable, the vibes of the Banana Splits continue to be immaculate.

Who on this earth doesn't love the Muppets? In particular, the Electric Mayhem are everything we want to be. Chill (mostly), talented and cute as a button.

The show was a staple of our childhoods, and that theme song? Unbeatable. We'd proudly wear a "Martin" tee any day of the week.