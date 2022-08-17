The Best New And Restocked Items At Huckberry

Huckberry routinely adds new items on their Just Landed page, so we watch it like a hawk. Now, we're bringing you our top five recent additions, and we hope you like them as much as we do.

National Park Shammy Towels for $49

We love the national parks with our whole hearts, we definitely need some towels and we like cool art. This is a layup purchase for our own homes, plus they make great gifts.

Featherweight Plaid Shirt for $118

This summer has been particularly brutal, so we're very ready for fall weather. We could always use another plaid button-down, and this particular shirt is made with temperature control and odor-reduction in mind. Phew!

Venn Puzzle for $98

Created from die-cast stainless steel, this is a high-end fidget device that feels incredible to use, and looks like modern art sitting on your desk. How good are you at separating the three different parts and then reassembling them back? We bet you won't beat our times!

The waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller at Huckberry, and this relaxed variation is a wonderful addition to their line-up. It has everything you'd expect, but it also has a roomier construction, more fabric up front and slightly longer sleeves.

Are your walls looking pretty sparse? Invest in this stylish poster for "Tombstone," and then branch out into other adjacent artwork for a coherent theme in one room or the entire house.