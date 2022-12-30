The Best Friggin' Toaster Oven We've Ever Had

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Unless we're cooking a whole Thanksgiving turkey, this large toaster oven has made our traditional oven obsolete. It cooks quickly and evenly, and the convection modes make it a superior option.

It has nearly a cubic foot of spec inside, and the dual racks put air fryers to shame. No more awkward piling or batch-cooking, this really does it all.

Amazon counts over 3,700 user ratings for this model, and it has a superb 4.5/5 average score. It's absolutely worth the extra cost.

