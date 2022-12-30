Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

The Best Friggin' Toaster Oven We've Ever Had

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
The Best Friggin' Toaster Oven We've Ever Had
Sure, it can toast a lot of bread, but the dual-mode convection option and included 13-inch pizza stone make this a very versatile device.
· 522 reads

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Unless we're cooking a whole Thanksgiving turkey, this large toaster oven has made our traditional oven obsolete. It cooks quickly and evenly, and the convection modes make it a superior option.

It has nearly a cubic foot of spec inside, and the dual racks put air fryers to shame. No more awkward piling or batch-cooking, this really does it all.

Amazon counts over 3,700 user ratings for this model, and it has a superb 4.5/5 average score. It's absolutely worth the extra cost.

Also Consider: If You Only Have One Cookbook, It Should Be This

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories