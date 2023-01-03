Popular
The Best Dang Home Espresso Machine

Want to replicate the cafe experience without having to put on pants? This espresso machine from Breville really lives up to the hype.
We know that it can be difficult to justify spending hundreds of dollars on a really nice espresso maker, but it's absolutely worth it for coffee diehards. And considering how much espresso costs at most cafes, you'll break even soon enough.

Over 20,000 Amazon users have rated this pricey espresso machine, and it still has an average score of 4.6/5. It's the good stuff for sure.

