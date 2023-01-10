The Best Card Games For Families

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Lots of card games these days are made with adults in mind, but sometimes we need something that's broad enough to keep the kids, parents and grandparents busy for an hour or two. Here's some of our absolute faves.

Made for three to eight players, this hilarious game really puts your familial understanding to the test. Which family members know you best? Are you sure?

Ages 8+

While the original version of this game is absolutely adult-only, this iteration is designed with the whole family in mind. Things aren't quite as saucy, but you can still play with four or more people at a time — perfect for big events.

Ages 8+

If you're in need of a simple game to ease people into the party, this "Russian Roulette"-inspired card game won't take long to explain. Play with as few as two people or as many as ten, and let's get wild.

Ages 7+

This one might just be our favorite since it's so quick to play a round — perfect for stretching at parties when the food isn't quite ready. It can only handle two to six people on a single deck, but it's inexpensive enough to buy multiples.

Ages 7+

Two to eight players can jump into "Skyjo" in a snap, and it's dynamic enough to last for hours if there's nothing else planned.

Ages 8+

"Monopoly" has a bad reputation for being long, drawn-out and boring. "Monopoly Deal" is none of those things. It's fast, fun and immeasurably better than the original. Two to five players can enjoy themselves, so this is best-suited for a small family.

Ages 8+

What do kids and adults both love? MEMES! Everybody loves a good meme, so this kid-friendly edition is cleaned up for all to enjoy. As few as three people can start off, and over twenty people can join if they so desire.

Ages 8+

This one's an absolute classic. We've played it probably hundreds of times before, and we wouldn't mind playing it again. It's great fun, just be sure your group doesn't have more than six players.

Ages 7+

