Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

The Best Car Accessories For Daily Drivers

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
The Best Car Accessories For Daily Drivers
If you spend a lot of time in your car, here is some must-have gear to make your life smoother.
· 828 reads

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

As Americans, we spend an absolutely unbelievable amount of time in our cars. Heck, some of us even end up spending more waking time in our vehicles than our homes. If they're that important to us, they really deserve the deluxe treatment, right?

Below, you'll find a handful of recommendations that we don't think we'd ever want to do without again.


Dash Cam

dash cam

Reckless driving isn't new, but there does seem to be a level of unhinged commuting we've experienced since the pandemic began. Capturing exactly what other drivers are doing around you is a smart move that'll give you some solid evidence if an accident happens.


Car Trash Can

trash can

We're not going to lie — empty soda bottles and fast food wrappers have been thrown to the floor in our cars before, but we don't have to live that way anymore. Invest in this trash can, and you won't need to friggin' purge your car every few weeks.


Headrest Hooks

headrest hangers

Flopping our bags down is a great way for our important items to get trampled by accident. Purses, backpacks and even grocery bags now hang from the headrest. It's a game changer.


Emergency Escape Tool

glass breaker

Heaven forfend that any of us get into a serious accident, but we need to be prepared just in case. This handy tool allows you to break your window to escape a car, and even cut through a seatbelt if you're trapped. It's less than $20, and it's the very first thing we buy for any car.


Drop Stop

drop stop

The sheer number of objects we've had to dig out between our car seats is incalculable. NEVER AGAIN! This shimmies down in the crack, and prevents phones, wallets and food from slipping down into the dark.


Portable Air Compressor

tire pump

Every public air compressor around us is either swamped or broken these days. Keeping a portable air compressor ensures that you'll be able to top off your tires even when you're in the middle of nowhere.


Windshield Wonder

windshield wonder

Quick changes in temperature make for some pretty foggy windshields. Keep this handy, and you'll be able to see the damn road. You know, that seems important.


Also Consider: This Titanium Carabiner Is Canada's Pride

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories