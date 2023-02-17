The Best Car Accessories For Daily Drivers

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

As Americans, we spend an absolutely unbelievable amount of time in our cars. Heck, some of us even end up spending more waking time in our vehicles than our homes. If they're that important to us, they really deserve the deluxe treatment, right?

Below, you'll find a handful of recommendations that we don't think we'd ever want to do without again.

Reckless driving isn't new, but there does seem to be a level of unhinged commuting we've experienced since the pandemic began. Capturing exactly what other drivers are doing around you is a smart move that'll give you some solid evidence if an accident happens.

We're not going to lie — empty soda bottles and fast food wrappers have been thrown to the floor in our cars before, but we don't have to live that way anymore. Invest in this trash can, and you won't need to friggin' purge your car every few weeks.

Flopping our bags down is a great way for our important items to get trampled by accident. Purses, backpacks and even grocery bags now hang from the headrest. It's a game changer.

Heaven forfend that any of us get into a serious accident, but we need to be prepared just in case. This handy tool allows you to break your window to escape a car, and even cut through a seatbelt if you're trapped. It's less than $20, and it's the very first thing we buy for any car.

The sheer number of objects we've had to dig out between our car seats is incalculable. NEVER AGAIN! This shimmies down in the crack, and prevents phones, wallets and food from slipping down into the dark.

Every public air compressor around us is either swamped or broken these days. Keeping a portable air compressor ensures that you'll be able to top off your tires even when you're in the middle of nowhere.

Quick changes in temperature make for some pretty foggy windshields. Keep this handy, and you'll be able to see the damn road. You know, that seems important.

Also Consider: This Titanium Carabiner Is Canada's Pride