The Best Amazon Picks In May Chosen By You

So, what exactly did readers Digg this past month? Unsurprisingly, books, kitchen gear and good ol' AirPods make the list for May. Just be careful not to get distracted by reading while you're cooking.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

This modern classic is a great way to give your brain a workout. If you're so sure that you can solve a mystery, now's your chance to put your money where your mouth is.

Instead of being forced to ask our roommate or significant other to open a jar for us, this clever tool lets us do it our own dang selves. We're strong, capable individuals!

Scraping up the gunk from an exploded TV dinner absolutely sucks, and nobody wants to do it. But if you let the Angry Mama do her job, she'll make the whole process a snap.

Warm weather means bug bites are inevitable. This neat little sucker is useful for minimizing your reaction without having to apply creams or take a pill. It's still worth applying bug spray if you're headed to the woods though.

The AirPods Pro are staying on the list, and with good reason: They sounds incredible. Dads and grads alike want to jam out without having to hear the traffic outside.

Don't let your phone, wallet or snacks fall between the seat cracks ever again. Install the Drop Stop, and you won't be stuck rummaging around upside down at 2 AM to find your phone.

As it turns out, the default posture we have with western toilets isn't always a great fit for our guts. Grab a squatty potty, and maybe things will go smoother next time.

It's definitely worthwhile to learn what's needed to stay happy and healthy in the wild. Whether you're roughing it for the weekend or you're simply trying to withstand an emergency situation, there's so much useful information illustrated here.

When we stumble out of bed in the middle of the night, having a faint light is a good way to prevent accidental tail injuries for furry companions. And if we're going to have night lights, they might as well be whimsical as ****.

Are the bushes out front getting a bit out of hand? These pruning sheers are a comfortable and effective way to beat back the overgrowth.