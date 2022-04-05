DIGG PICKS
The Best Amazon Picks In March Chosen By You
745 reads | submitted by Grant Brunner
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Lego Bonsai Tree
This bonsai tree from Lego is so, so much easier to manage than the real deal. It's pretty affordable too.
Wavy Tube Guy
Across Digg, the wavy tube guy brings us joy on our desks. Chicago, New York, Dover, Ottawa and London, we all love the wavy tube guy.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Nobody wants to clean the friggin' microwave, so any tool that makes it easier is welcome here.
Terrarium
Plants are wonder ways to spruce up the home, and this terrarium shows that the planter itself can bring cheer as well.
Japanese Kit Kats
Regular ol' chocolate Kit Kats are good — no doubt. But we really appreciate the variety available in Japan.
AirPods Pro
Easy set-up, active noise cancelation and spatial audio come together to make some of the best earbuds of all time.
Murder Most Puzzling
If you like solving mysteries as much as we do, this book is a must-have. 20 different mysteries piles into one collection — a perfect beach read.
Mushroom Lights
If we're not adding whimsy to our home with every item of decor, is it even worth it? We want it to look like a fairy's playground when the lights go out.
UFO Cow Abduction
If the television is to be believed, the truth is out there. Sometimes your best livestock gets beamed away.
Drop Stop
The most-loved pick in recent weeks is easily this clever invention seen on "Shark Tank." No more lost wallets!

