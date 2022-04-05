Trending
The Best Amazon Picks In March Chosen By You
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.

Lego Bonsai Tree

This bonsai tree from Lego is so, so much easier to manage than the real deal. It's pretty affordable too.

Wavy Tube Guy

Across Digg, the wavy tube guy brings us joy on our desks. Chicago, New York, Dover, Ottawa and London, we all love the wavy tube guy.

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Nobody wants to clean the friggin' microwave, so any tool that makes it easier is welcome here.

Terrarium

Plants are wonder ways to spruce up the home, and this terrarium shows that the planter itself can bring cheer as well.

Japanese Kit Kats

Regular ol' chocolate Kit Kats are good — no doubt. But we really appreciate the variety available in Japan.

AirPods Pro

Easy set-up, active noise cancelation and spatial audio come together to make some of the best earbuds of all time.

Murder Most Puzzling

If you like solving mysteries as much as we do, this book is a must-have. 20 different mysteries piles into one collection — a perfect beach read.

Mushroom Lights

If we're not adding whimsy to our home with every item of decor, is it even worth it? We want it to look like a fairy's playground when the lights go out.

UFO Cow Abduction

If the television is to be believed, the truth is out there. Sometimes your best livestock gets beamed away.

Drop Stop

The most-loved pick in recent weeks is easily this clever invention seen on "Shark Tank." No more lost wallets!

